What’s cooking at Mehfil? Live kitchen feed after food safety raid

Hyderabad: After a food safety raid at Mehfil Restaurant in Hitech City on June 27 revealed highly unsanitary conditions, the restaurant has put up a screen in the dining area to let customers view kitchen operations in real time.
A sign under the screen reads, “Live telecast from our kitchens! At Mehfil, we prioritise quality, hygiene, cost-effectiveness and safety. We warmly welcome our clients to join us for an exclusive kitchen tour.”
This development was shared by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation in an X post on July 7.
Videos from the June 27 raid had shown meat skewers kept on the dirty, slippery floor, workers cutting vegetables on the floor with a mat and rumali rotis being made in a construction area.
Officials had also flagged inadequate kitchen space, food waste accumulation on the floor and a lack of medical fitness certificates.