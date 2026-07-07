What’s cooking at Mehfil? Live kitchen feed after food safety raid

Videos from the June 27 raid had shown meat skewers kept on the dirty, slippery floor, workers cutting vegetables on the floor with a mat and rumali rotis being made in a construction area.

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Mehfil displays kitchen through screens after food safety raid
Mehfil displays kitchen through screens after food safety raid

Hyderabad: After a food safety raid at Mehfil Restaurant in Hitech City on June 27 revealed highly unsanitary conditions, the restaurant has put up a screen in the dining area to let customers view kitchen operations in real time.

A sign under the screen reads, “Live telecast from our kitchens! At Mehfil, we prioritise quality, hygiene, cost-effectiveness and safety. We warmly welcome our clients to join us for an exclusive kitchen tour.”

This development was shared by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation in an X post on July 7.

Subhan Bakery

Videos from the June 27 raid had shown meat skewers kept on the dirty, slippery floor, workers cutting vegetables on the floor with a mat and rumali rotis being made in a construction area.

Officials had also flagged inadequate kitchen space, food waste accumulation on the floor and a lack of medical fitness certificates.

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