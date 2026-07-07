What’s cooking at Mehfil? Live kitchen feed after food safety raid

Hyderabad: After a food safety raid at Mehfil Restaurant in Hitech City on June 27 revealed highly unsanitary conditions, the restaurant has put up a screen in the dining area to let customers view kitchen operations in real time.

A sign under the screen reads, “Live telecast from our kitchens! At Mehfil, we prioritise quality, hygiene, cost-effectiveness and safety. We warmly welcome our clients to join us for an exclusive kitchen tour.”

This development was shared by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation in an X post on July 7.

🍽️ Food Safety Follow-up



Following the recent food safety inspection, Mehfil Restaurant,has installed live kitchen display screens to provide customers with visibility into food preparation activities.



Cyberabad Municipal Corporation encourages all Food Business Operators to… https://t.co/6v3B0Yxdxm pic.twitter.com/mit3RREktl — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) July 7, 2026

Also Read Meat kept on dirty floor at Hyderabad’s Mehfil restaurant

Videos from the June 27 raid had shown meat skewers kept on the dirty, slippery floor, workers cutting vegetables on the floor with a mat and rumali rotis being made in a construction area.

Officials had also flagged inadequate kitchen space, food waste accumulation on the floor and a lack of medical fitness certificates.