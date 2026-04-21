What’s happened to me? Patralekhaa slams paparazzi over body shaming

Mumbai: Actress Patralekhaa has found herself at the center of a conversation around body shaming by paparazzi after being spotted at the event of her new production Toaster.

The incident began when paparazzi pages shared videos of her appearance with captions that many users called insensitive, vulgar, and outright body shaming, focusing on changes in her body post-pregnancy. What could have been a simple event coverage quickly turned into a debate on how female celebrities are scrutinized, especially after childbirth.

Responding strongly, Patralekhaa took to Instagram and addressed the narrative head-on. In her story, she wrote:

“What’s happened to me!? is that I have just given birth! Yes I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain, I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously which are not easy jobs. If I could I would not be this way. But that’s how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God’s sake please learn to be a little kind.”

What added fuel to the fire was the reaction that followed. The same paparazzi pages reshared her Instagram story, attempting to amplify the moment, but this move backfired. Netizens were quick to call out the hypocrisy, questioning how the same platforms that posted insensitive content were now trying to engage with her response for traction.

This incident once again puts a spotlight on the growing concern around paparazzi culture in the entertainment industry. Many argue that the line between coverage and harassment is increasingly being blurred, with artists often denied basic personal space and dignity.

On the work front, Patralekhaa is riding a strong wave professionally. Her first production Toaster, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, streaming on Netflix, has been receiving positive responses and is being widely appreciated for its fresh storytelling and engaging execution.