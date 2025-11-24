What’s happening in Hyderabad? 5 Biggest events (Nov 24–29)

Hyderabad is full of activity this weekend, with exciting events happening all across the city. Whether you enjoy music, comedy, movies or fun experiences, there is something for everyone. Many people look forward to weekends to relax after a busy week, and these events are a great way to spend quality time with friends and family. From big concerts to small interactive sessions, the city offers a mix of entertainment that suits all age groups.

The best part is that Hyderabad’s event scene is becoming more colourful and creative every year. This weekend brings a special variety that includes a mystery comedy show, a grand musical night by Sonu Nigam, a film festival for children, a shooting experience for beginners and a laughter based wellness session. If you are planning to step out, here are the top five events recommended by Siasat.com you should not miss in Hyderabad this weekend.

Upcoming events in Hyderabad November 2025

1. All Star Lineup: Stand Up Comedy Show

When: Mon, 24 Nov to Sun, 7 Dec

Location: The Comedy Theatre Hyderabad

Tickets from 299 Rupees

This is a special comedy show where the lineup is a surprise. You may see popular comedians like Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Pratyush Chaubey, Gaurav Kapoor, Nishant Suri, Samay Raina, Biswa Kalyan Rath and many others. Every show is different and full of laughs.

2. Satrangi Re by Sonu Nigam

When: Sat, 29 Nov 2025 at 7.30 PM

Location: The League, Hyderabad

Tickets from 999 Rupees

Sonu Nigam presents a colourful musical concert based on seven colours and seven emotions. Each city has a new theme and Hyderabad gets a special version of the show.

3. Meridian International Film Festival

When: Sat, 29 Nov to Sun, 30 Nov

Time: 12.00 PM to 5.00 PM

Location: Meridian School, Madhapur

This international film festival brings 100 award winning movies for children from more than 20 countries. There are different passes for the 7 to 10 years group and 13 plus group. Parents need separate tickets.

4. Get Set Shoot

When: From Tue, 25 Nov

Location: Gun For Glory Shooting Academy, Bachupally

Price 500 Rupees

A fun shooting event where each person gets 20 shots with expert guidance. It is great for beginners, students, working people and even professionals.

5. Laughter Therapy

When: Mon, 24 Nov to Sat, 13 Dec at 7.00 PM

Location: PizzaExpress, Hyderabad

Tickets from 199 Rupees

A lighthearted event where people come together to laugh, relax and feel happy. It is perfect if you want to reduce stress and enjoy positive vibes.