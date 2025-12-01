As the year comes to a close, energy is already high, and to top it off, Hyderabad is gearing up for a buzzing December. From music festivals, live concerts, sports shows, lifestyle exhibitions, and food events, the city’s cultural calendar is fuller than ever. If you are wondering where to go and what to do this December, Siasat.com has curated a complete guide to all the major events happening across Hyderabad.

So, read along and plan your month with some of the most exciting experiences the city has to offer.

Lifestyle events, expos in Hyderabad

1. The Aangan

Curated by YouTuber Zainab Aly, The Aangan is bringing a carnival-themed exhibition to Hyderabad this time. The event will feature lots of shopping, food stalls, musical performances, a Disney light show, live performances and a Disney parade.

When? December 12, 13, 14

Where? King’s Palace, Guddimalkapur

Timing- 2 pm to 11 pm

Tickets– Free entry

2. Sunday Soul Sante

One of India’s most vibrant flea markets, this event combines art, food, music, and a flea-shopping experience. The Sante features 200-plus curated stalls, live musicians, food trucks, and family-friendly interactive workshops. The December edition will be Christmas-themed.

When? December 14

Where? Hitex Exhibition Center, Hitech City

Timing– 11 am to 10 pm

Tickets- Rs. 200 onwards (Available on BookMyShow)

3. Gulmohar Expo

Organised by Instagram influencers Hajera Baquer and Ayesha Baquer, Gulmohar Expo will be back with its 33rd season. The event is expected to bring lots of shopping and food stalls, and entertainment in a Christmas theme too.

When? December 20

Where? King’s Classic Garden, Guddimalkapur

Timing- 2 pm to 12 am

Tickets– Free entry

4. Khaane Ka Bazaar

Organised by The Sale Store, this will be a one-of-a-kind food flea market filled with kebabs, biryani, desserts, chai, and festive vibes under the lights.

When? December 24 and 25

Where? Public Garden, Nampally

Tickets– Free entry

5. Joy Jam- Picnic Rave

A sunset picnic rave designed for adults where you can expect creative zones for making art and friendship bracelets, a live DJ and singer lineup, picnic mats, board games, life-size games, aesthetic photo corners, and even a chocolate fountain. With a mass balloon release at sunset and plenty of chill spaces to unwind with your gang, this picnic party promises a stress-free evening.

When? December 6

Where? One Golf, Financial District

Timing- 4 pm to 10 pm

Tickets- Rs. 849 onwards (Available on Sort My Scene)

Art, culture and music

1. Golconda Fort Festival

Organised by Crraft of Art, the Golconda Fort Festival is going to bring together over 130 artists, including more than 100 traditional folk performers from Telangana. Expect tribal and folk dance forms, regional storytelling, and a special “Drums of India” percussion concert led by acclaimed musician Ustad Fazal Qureshi.

When? December 12

Where? Golconda Fort

Timing- 12 pm onwards

Tickets- Free entry, but requires prior registration on BookMyShow

2. Hyderabad Theatre Festival

The first-ever Hyderabad Theatre Festival (HTF) will bring some of India’s legendary stage actors, such as Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah and Lillete Dubey, to the city. The festival opens with plays including Ismat Apa Ke Naam, followed by critically-acclaimed productions like Autobiography and Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, offering theatre lovers a powerful mix of drama, emotion, and stellar performances.

When? December 12-14

Where? Shilpakala Vedika

Timing- Timing varies for each play

Tickets- Rs. 500 onwards (Available on BookMyShow)

3. Hyderabad International Short Film Festival

This festival is a fresh platform for short-film storytelling from Hyderabad, Telangana and beyond. The 2025 edition brings together emerging regional filmmakers and global voices, offering screenings, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

When? December 19-21

Where? Prasads Multiplex

Timing- Timing varies

Tickets- Rs. 500 onwards (Available on the official HISFF website)

4. Candlelight: Tribute to AR Rahman and Arijit Singh

The city of Hyderabad is set to host a candle-lit evening dedicated to the music of the legendary composer AR Rahman and singer Arijit Singh. The concert promises string-quartet renditions of Rahman’s and Singh’s timeless hits, offering a tranquil live-music experience.

When? December 13

Where? Taramati Baradari

Timing- Tribute to Arijit Singh (6 pm) and tribute to AR Rahman (8 pm)

Tickets- Rs. 1499 onwards (Available on Live Your City)

5. Hyderabad Book Fair

A long-running winter fair in Hyderabad, where you can browse through hundreds of stalls of books across genres. Apart from book stalls, this fair also includes food stalls, art and crafts stalls, book launches, literary discussions, cultural shows, and special programs for students.

When? December 19 to 29

Where? NTR Stadium, Lower Tank Bund

Timing- 10 am to 10 pm

Tickets- Rs. 50 (available on venue)

Sports and adventure

1. Indian Supercross Racing League- Hyderabad Round

ISRL is making its adrenaline-packed debut in Hyderabad this December, and the highlight of the event will be Salman Khan’s live presence at the stadium. The superstar, known for his love for action and adventure, is set to electrify the crowd as the league brings high-speed dirt racing to the city for the first time.

When? December 5 and 6

Where? GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium, Gachibowli

Timing- FanPark opens at 2 pm, and the race starts from 6 pm

Tickets- Rs. 500 onwards (Available on BookMyShow)

2. GOAT Tour- Lionel Messi in Hyderabad

Football fans in Hyderabad have a rare opportunity to witness football legend Lionel Messi live as part of his India tour. Fans can expect a short exhibition match, a youth football clinic, a musical tribute, and a felicitation ceremony honouring the legend himself. In addition, there will be plenty of fan interactions and photo opportunities, giving attendees a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get up close with Messi.

When? December 13

Where? Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Timings- 7 pm onwards

Tickets- Rs. 3250 onwards, and the highest is Rs. 18000 (Available on District by Zomato)

So, which of these exciting December events will you be marking on your calendar? Comment below.