What’s inside the Oscars 2025 gift bag? A look at the perks

Mumbai: The Oscars are the most famous movie awards in the world. Since 1929, they have honored the best actors, directors, musicians, and others in the film industry. Millions of people watch the Oscars every year, making it one of the biggest entertainment events.

Winning an Oscar is a dream for actors and filmmakers. It can make a career more successful and bring global fame. Over the years, unforgettable moments like emotional speeches, historic wins, and stylish red carpet looks have made the Oscars exciting for movie fans everywhere.

The Oscars 2025 is not just about awards—it’s also about the famous gift bags given to nominees. Even if they don’t win an Oscar, they will still receive a luxury goodie bag worth a six-figure sum.

What’s Inside the Gift Bag?

These gift bags, created by Los Angeles-based Distinctive Assets, include high-end trips, beauty products, and gifts that support wildfire victims in LA.

Luxury Trips and Hotel Stays

A five-night wellness retreat in Sri Lanka.

A four-night stay at JOALI Maldives.

A stay at the five-star Cotton House Hotel in Barcelona.

Beauty and Wellness Gifts

Luxury skincare products from Miage.

High-end beauty products from L’Oréal Paris.

Body contouring treatment from Dr. Thomas Su.

Lip care gift set from Petty Pout.

Support for Wildfire Victims

$1 million disaster recovery services from Bright Harbor.

Home renovation assistance from Maison Construction.

Other Luxury Items

Chocolate-covered raspberries from TruFru.

Luxury cannabis products from Beboe.

Jewelry experience from OMGIGI.

Dog wear and toss pillows from Cate Brown Studio.

Travel pack from Nomatic.

AncestryDNA kit to trace family roots.

According to Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, these gifts support small businesses, women entrepreneurs, and those in need after the wildfires.

When to Watch the Oscars 2025

The Oscars will air on March 2, 2025, at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET on ABC and live in India on Star Movies and Disney+ Hotstar at 4 AM IST. Even if nominees don’t win, they will take home a special reward.