What’s next for Aamir Khan? Full list of his 6 upcoming films

Mumbai: Aamir Khan, one of the biggest and most respected superstars in Bollywood, is finally back in action. Known as Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir isn’t just another star chasing box office numbers—he’s known for picking unique, meaningful stories that leave a lasting impact. Whether it’s Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, or PK, Aamir has always chosen films that are bold, different, and deeply emotional.

Now in 2025, after a break from the big screen, Aamir is returning with multiple exciting projects that are already creating a buzz in the industry. From comedy to cameos to a powerful biopic, Aamir Khan is all set to make this year unforgettable for his fans.

Aamir Khan’s upcoming movies 2025, 2026

1. Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan’s next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is all set to release worldwide on June 20. This one is a heartwarming sports drama, inspired by the Spanish movie Campeones. In the film, Aamir plays a coach who is both funny and full of himself.

2. A Comedy Film with Sidharth Malhotra in Talks

After the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir is expected to hear the script of a comedy entertainer directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the man behind Dream Girl. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra, and the makers believe Aamir is perfect for a hilarious role in the film. Aamir has agreed to listen to the narration after June 20. If he gives the green light, shooting may begin in September.

3. Cameo in Lahore 1947

Aamir Khan also has some big cameo roles lined up. In Lahore 1947, which is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and stars Sunny Deol, Aamir shot for 12 days in a role that is short but very crucial to the film’s story.

4. Cameo in Coolie

He’s also appearing in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie. The movie stars Rajini, Nagarjuna, and Upendra, and Upendra recently confirmed that he shot scenes with Aamir too. Fans are super excited to see Aamir share screen space with such legendary stars.

5. Talks with Telugu Director Vamshi Paidipally

Aamir is currently in talks with Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally, who made Varisu with Vijay. If everything goes well, the film will be produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. The project is still at the discussion stage, but fans are already curious about this South-meets-Bollywood combo.

6. Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic with Rajkumar Hirani

In a surprise announcement, Aamir Khan shared that he’s teaming up once again with director Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema. The script has been in the works for four years, and Aamir will start preparing for the role after Sitaare Zameen Par is released. The movie promises to be rich in visuals, with international VFX teams already working on designs for the film’s era.

More Projects in the Pipeline

Apart from all these confirmed and discussed projects, two more films are currently in early discussion stages. While nothing has been announced yet, it’s clear that Aamir Khan is being very selective and thoughtful about his next steps.