What’s the age gap between Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun?

Hyderabad: On July 6, 2025, Ranveer Singh turned 40 — and he gave his fans the perfect birthday treat! The first look of his new action film Dhurandhar was released, and within minutes, it became the hottest topic online. The teaser showed Ranveer in a fierce new avatar, ready for a powerful comeback. With stylish visuals, intense music, and spy-thriller vibes, the film is already creating massive excitement. Dhurandhar is set to hit cinemas on December 5, 2025.

But the surprise didn’t end there. Fans were shocked when the teaser also introduced the film’s leading lady — Sara Arjun, a young Tamil actress who started her career as a child artist!

Who is Sara Arjun?

Sara Arjun, born in 2005, is just 20 years old. She began acting as a child and became famous for her roles in Deiva Thirumagal, Saivam, and Ponniyin Selvan. Now, she steps into her first big Bollywood lead role with Dhurandhar.

Did You Know the Age Gap?

Here’s what made headlines — Ranveer is 40, and Sara is 20. That’s a 20-year age difference between the two lead actors! Many people online started talking about how odd it felt to see such a young actress possibly paired romantically with a much older hero.

Some said it looked like a “dad-daughter” duo. Others hoped that their characters weren’t romantically involved. But a few fans defended the casting, saying we should wait for the full movie before judging.

What is Dhurandhar About?

Directed by Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is based on true events and tells the story of unknown heroes who go on secret missions for the country. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

Whether it’s Ranveer’s powerful look, Sara’s transformation, or the age-gap buzz — Dhurandhar has everyone talking. Will it be a blockbuster or bring more debate? We’ll find out on December 5, 2025!