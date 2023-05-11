What’s the price of Deepika Padukone’s viral Cartier gold watch?

Mumbai: She’s a Bollywood superstar known for her stunning performances and impeccable style. To whom are we referring? Do you have any idea?

Deepika Padukone, who is widely regarded as one of the most popular Indian actresses in the world.

The Piku actress was recently spotted at the airport wearing something that stunned everyone. It was the exquisite PANTHRE DE CARTIER watch from Cartier, the renowned luxury brand.

Details Of Deepika Padukone’s Watch

It is made of 18-karat yellow gold. This watch is a work of art, with a fixed bezel and a silver dial with Roman numeral hour markers and blue hands. The minute markers around the inner ring add to the watch’s elegance, and the quartz movement ensures precise timekeeping. The watch is also water-resistant, making it suitable for daily use.

But it was the price that drew everyone’s attention. With a price tag of 26,500 USD approximately Rs 21.6L this watch is truly a statement of wealth and luxury. It’s no surprise that it’s the go-to watch for those who want to make a big statement with their accessories.

However, for Deepika Padukone, it’s just another addition to her already impressive collection. Her fans are eager to see what she will wear next, but one thing is certain she always knows how to leave a lasting impression.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Project-K and Fighter.