WhatsApp now has 100 mn monthly active users in US: Mark Zuckerberg

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th July 2024 10:18 am IST
Soon, link your existing WhatsApp account to 2nd iOS device

San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp has reached 100 million users in the US, said its CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This is the first time the social media company has revealed its US figures for the WhatsApp service.

Meta also said that over 50 per cent of WhatsApp’s users own iPhones.

Also Read
Vietnamese hackers fuelling WhatsApp e-challan scam in India: Report

Vietnamese hackers fuelling WhatsApp e-challan scam in India: Report

MS Education Academy

Globally, the popular mobile messaging service has over 2 billion users.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp rolled out a new feature that will help users stay safe in group messaging.

According to the company, this has already started rolling out to users and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

This includes who added you, how recent the group was created, and who created it. From there, you can decide whether to stay or leave the group and review some of the safety tools available to stay safe and secure on WhatsApp.

The platform is also reportedly working on a new feature to bring a ‘communities tab’ to iPad.

It is also working on a new in-app dialler feature that will allow users to make calls directly from the app.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th July 2024 10:18 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button