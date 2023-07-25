WhatsApp rolling out channels to more countries

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday announced that it is rolling out channels to more countries.

WhatsApp Channels are rolling out to Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya, and Peru.

“WhatsApp Channels is now rolling out for you. Find, share and follow Channels that interest you,” the company added.

According to the company, channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers and polls.

The company had introduced WhatsApp Channels last month.

Earlier, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a message reaction feature for channels. For this feature, the platform is expected to add a new section called “Channel settings”.

In that section, admins would be able to manage certain options for their channels.

The company also intends to allow channel admins to control which reactions users can send to the channel.

Last week, the platform had introduced two new privacy features for users — Silence Unknown Callers and Privacy Checkup.

The Silence Unknown Callers feature is designed to give users more privacy and control on their incoming calls. It helps to automatically screen out spam, scams and calls from unknown people for increased protection.

These calls will not ring on users’ phones, but will be visible in their Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important.

On the other hand, the Privacy Checkup feature helps to make sure that everyone knows about the options of protection on the messaging platform.

