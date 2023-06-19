WhatsApp rolling out in-app chat support on Windows beta

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out an in-app chat support feature on Windows beta.

With this feature, beta users can get an answer within a WhatsApp chat when they ask for help, reports WABetaInfo.

However, users can still ask to receive support via email if they don’t want to get the response right within a chat.

The feature will be helpful for users as they will be able to resolve their issues or get assistance without leaving the application by having the option to receive support within a chat.

Also Read WhatsApp widely rolling out new community entry point on iOS

Moreover, it will help save users’ time and effort.

The in-app support chat feature is available to users that install the latest WhatsApp for Windows update.

“If you don’t see this update on the Microsoft Store, please note that it may be released to more users over the coming days,” the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a crop tool for the drawing editor in Windows beta.

This tool helps users to crop their images within the app itself, making it easier for them to edit media.

With the built-in crop tool, users don’t have to leave the WhatsApp interface to crop their images.