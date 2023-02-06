WhatsApp rolling out longer group subjects, descriptions on iOS beta

Longer group descriptions will help group admins to save additional information for describing their groups.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 6th February 2023 1:16 pm IST
WhatsApp Payments testing 'cashback' feature in India

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out longer group subjects and descriptions on iOS beta.

This will make it easier for users to better describe groups, reports WABetaInfo.

Beta users can now choose a longer group description, up to 2048 characters, as the previous limit was 512 characters.

Longer group descriptions will help group admins to save additional information for describing their groups.

Also Read
WhatsApp rolls out ability to create avatars on iOS

Moreover, the characters of the group subject have been increased to 100 to provide admins more freedom when naming their groups.

The ability to choose a longer group subject and description is available for all users after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update from the TestFlight app, the report said.

Last week, a report mentioned that the messaging platform was rolling out similar changes to the group subjects and descriptions on Android beta.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the platform was working on a new feature which will allow users to pin messages within chats and groups.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 6th February 2023 1:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button