WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets on iOS beta

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new interface for action sheets to some beta testers on iOS.

Previously, the platform used the action sheets provided by Apple’s APIs to prompt user interaction for certain events, reports WABetaInfo.

However, after installing the latest update of the app, some beta testers might experiment with this new interface for certain action sheets.

New action sheets are being added by the platform when muting, deleting, clearing or exporting a conversation.

Also, a redesigned action sheet is available when toggling the ability to save media to the photos app or viewing the chat shortcuts.

The new interface for action sheets is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a redesigned settings page for iOS beta.

The settings tab is expected to be replaced with a tab which will feature the users’ profile photo.

Also, three new shortcuts will likely be added to the page which will help users to quickly navigate to their privacy settings, contact list and profile.