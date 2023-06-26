WhatsApp working on darker top app bar for Android beta

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a darker top app bar for Android beta.

According to WABetainfo, although most users seem to like this modification, others seem to still think that the company should provide a new dark theme for the Android app, similar to the one offered in WhatsApp for iOS.

An even darker theme based on grayscale and the black colour could deliver excellent results in terms of performance and be more aesthetically pleasant for more advanced mobile phones with an AMOLED screen.

Also Read WhatsApp rolling out large stickers on Windows beta

The darker top app bar is currently under development and is expected to be rolled to beta testers in a future update of the app, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new white action bar for Android beta.

The white action bar is expected to achieve greater alignment with Material Design 3 principles, by transitioning to a white colour scheme.

The decision to redesign the action bar colour is likely influenced by the users’ feedback, showing the commitment to meet user expectations and preferences.