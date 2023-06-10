WhatsApp rolling out new interface for group settings screen on iOS

Moreover, the report noted that those who don't have this feature may receive it over the coming weeks.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 10th June 2023 6:19 pm IST
Soon, link your existing WhatsApp account to 2nd iOS device

San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new interface for a group setting screen on iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, the group administrators that use the stable version of WhatsApp from the App Store can now experiment with a new interface for the group settings screen after installing the new update.

Along with a redesigned group setting screen, the company is adding a new ‘Add Other Participants’ option that allows group administrators to choose who can add new members to the group.

MS Education Academy

Moreover, the report noted that those who don’t have this feature may receive it over the coming weeks.

Also Read
WhatsApp rolling out feature that let users send HD photos on iOS, Android beta

The new interface for the group settings screen is available to iOS users that install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store, and it is also rolling out to users that use the beta version, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has launched a new feature called — “Channels” within the app for broadcast messaging, i.e., a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organisations.

The company said that it is building Channels in a new tab called Updates, where users will find the status and channels they choose to follow — separate from their chats with family, friends, and communities.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 10th June 2023 6:19 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button