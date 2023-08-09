WhatsApp rolls out its ‘Instant Video Messaging’ feature in UAE

Abu Dhabi: WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging application, has introduced its latest feature – “Instant Video Messaging” feature in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The new video voice note feature allows WhatsApp users to record and send video messages, merging both audio and video messages into a single communication tool.

The introduction of instant video messaging on WhatsApp is not only transforming personal communication but also revolutionizing the way business is done in the UAE.

add more to every moment with Video Messages now on WhatsApp 🏅 pic.twitter.com/xaXL9n33Nv — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 4, 2023

“Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post.

“We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news.”

Sending a video message is as simple as sending a voice message. Just tap to switch to video mode and continue recording the video. You can also swipe to lock and record video hands-free.

Video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep your messages safe.