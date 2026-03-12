WhatsApp rolls out parent-controlled accounts for children under 13

The feature is currently being rolled out in phases.

Published: 12th March 2026 2:28 pm IST
New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new “parent-managed” account model, effectively opening the messaging platform to pre-teens (children under the age of 13) under strict guardian oversight.

The move marks a strategic shift for the messaging app, which has historically maintained a minimum age requirement of 13 (or higher in some regions).

“With input from families and experts, we’re rolling out new parent-managed accounts that allow parents or guardians to set up WhatsApp for pre-teens, with new controls to limit their WhatsApp experience to messaging and calling,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

WhatsApp said that while parents can control the contact list, the content of the messages will remain protected by end-to-end encryption.

The new parental controls and settings will be gated by a parent PIN on the managed device, and only parents will be able to access and change privacy settings.

