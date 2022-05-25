WhatsApp to stop working on some iPhones

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 25th May 2022 2:55 pm IST
New Delhi: WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging app, will not work on some iPhones from October 24, 2022.

As per WABetaInfo, the messaging app is planning to stop support for iOS 10 and iOS11. Even the same was hinted at in an article on the official WhatsApp Help Center.

In the article, it has been mentioned that the recommended operating systems for using WhatsApp are iOS12 and newer.

WhatsApp users who are using iPhone 5S, or iPhone 6 can continue availing of the messaging service if they update their cell phones’ operating systems.

However, as iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C do not support iOS12, the users of these cell phones may not be able to avail of the WhatsApp service after October 24, 2022.

