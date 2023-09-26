WhatsApp will stop working on these android phones

Meta, which is continuously improving WhatsApp by adding features to enhance the user experience and convenience, has announced that the app will stop working on some Android smartphones starting October 24, 2023.

In a recent announcement on its official website, WhatsApp stated that it will only provide support for Android OS version 5 and newer.

WhatsApp will stop working on Android phones running on Android OS version 4.1 and older. The list of such phones includes:

  • Nexus 7 (upgradable to Android 4.2)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 2
  • HTC One
  • Sony Xperia Z
  • LG Optimus G Pro
  • Samsung Galaxy S2
  • Samsung Galaxy Nexus
  • HTC Sensation
  • Motorola Droid Razr
  • Sony Xperia S2
  • Motorola Xoom
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1
  • Asus Eee Pad Transformer
  • Acer Iconia Tab A5003
  • Samsung Galaxy S
  • HTC Desire HD
  • LG Optimus 2X
  • Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc3
To enable users to complete purchases directly within chats, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced a new feature in India. This feature allows WhatsApp users to make payments to businesses using various payment options, including all supported UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more.

The company has partnered with online payment solutions provider PayU and Bengaluru-based Razorpay to add support for payments via credit and debit cards, net banking, and all UPI apps in India.

Furthermore, the tech giant will introduce Meta Verified to businesses using WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

