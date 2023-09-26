WhatsApp will stop working on these android phones

Meta, which is continuously improving WhatsApp by adding features to enhance the user experience and convenience, has announced that the app will stop working on some Android smartphones starting October 24, 2023.

In a recent announcement on its official website, WhatsApp stated that it will only provide support for Android OS version 5 and newer.

WhatsApp will stop working on list of Android phones

WhatsApp will stop working on Android phones running on Android OS version 4.1 and older. The list of such phones includes:

Nexus 7 (upgradable to Android 4.2)

Samsung Galaxy Note 2

HTC One

Sony Xperia Z

LG Optimus G Pro

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy Nexus

HTC Sensation

Motorola Droid Razr

Sony Xperia S2

Motorola Xoom

Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1

Asus Eee Pad Transformer

Acer Iconia Tab A5003

Samsung Galaxy S

HTC Desire HD

LG Optimus 2X

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc3

WhatsApp rolls out a new feature

To enable users to complete purchases directly within chats, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced a new feature in India. This feature allows WhatsApp users to make payments to businesses using various payment options, including all supported UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more.

The company has partnered with online payment solutions provider PayU and Bengaluru-based Razorpay to add support for payments via credit and debit cards, net banking, and all UPI apps in India.

Furthermore, the tech giant will introduce Meta Verified to businesses using WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.