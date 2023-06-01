WhatsApp working on ‘discover channel’ feature for Android beta

The feature to discover new channels is currently under development and is expected to be released to beta testers in a future update of the application, the report said.

Published: 1st June 2023
San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature for Android beta which will allow users to discover new channels by using filters.

For the new feature, the platform will add a new section that will allow users to search for particular channels, reports WABetaInfo.

Users will be able to search for a channel by entering the channel’s name in the new section.

Moreover, the new section will provide users with three filters — recently added, popularity, and alphabetically.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a broadcast channel conversation for Android, including 12 new features.

The features include a full-width messaging interface in the conversation, verification status, number of followers, mute notification button, handles, real followers count, shortcuts, channel description, mute notification toggle, visibility status, privacy, and reporting.

