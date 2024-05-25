WhatsApp’s new feature lets you see all media shared in community group chats

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to see all media shared in community group chats.

As per WABetaInfo, this feature will let community members see an overview of all images, videos, and other media files shared within the community, which will make it easier for them to locate and access shared content.

“This can help in maintaining their own community guidelines, ensuring that inappropriate content is identified and addressed promptly,” the report said.

This feature will also benefit community members who are not very active in certain group chats as they will be able to access media shared in those chats, ensuring they stay informed and are able to catch up on important updates, it added.

The feature is presently under development and will be available in a future update of the app.

The report also mentioned that this feature will simplify the search process by providing a centralised location to browse all shared media.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will restrict users from taking screenshots of profile pictures on iOS.

As shown in the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, a message will occur on the screen notifying users that taking screenshots of profile photos has been blocked to protect everyone’s privacy on the app.