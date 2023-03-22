WhatsApp group admins to have more control on participants

It has built a tool that gives admins the ability to decide who is able to join a group, giving admins more control over their group privacy.

New Delhi: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced two new updates for “groups” on WhatsApp — new controls for admins, and easily see groups in common.

The new features which will start rolling out globally over the coming weeks, come just a few months after WhatsApp launched Communities, a feature that offers larger, more structured discussion groups.

“Last year, we rolled out Communities to help people get the most out of their groups on WhatsApp. Since launching, we’ve wanted to build even more tools for admins and users alike. Today we’re excited to roll out a few new changes we’ve made to make groups more manageable for admins and easier to navigate for everyone,” the company said.

“When an admin chooses to share their group’s invite link or make their group joinable in a community, they now have more control over who can join,” the company said.

With the growth of Communities and their larger groups, the tech giant said it wants to make it easy to know which groups you have in common with someone.

“Whether you’re trying to remember the name of a group you know you share with someone or you want to see the groups you’re both in, you can now easily search a contact’s name to see your groups in common.”

