When a case was booked against Allu Arjun during Pushpa shoot

Hyderabad: Pushpa: The Rise was loved by audiences across India and fans of Telugu star Allu Arjun are eagerly waiting for the second part of the film. The makers of the second installment of the film have recently wrapped some scenes involving actor Fahadh Faasil. It is reported that director Sukumar is planning to shoot some scenes in the Maredumilli forest area which will feature Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Pushpa stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

Reports also suggest that a significant portion of the film will also be shot in foreign countries. But do you know that during the shooting of Pushpa: The Rise, a case was booked against Allu Arjun and other crew members for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms. The Pushpa team at that time were shooting at Kuntala waterfalls which was closed by the government due to the pandemic.

The team was also accused of shooting at Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary which falls on the Telangana-Maharashtra border and the Sanctuary was too closed at that time.

Allu Arjun and other team members landed in trouble at that time after netizens questioned the Forest Department on why they made an exception for the actor and other team members of Pushpa. Representatives of the Samachara Hakku Sadhana Sravanthi (SHSS) filed the complaint with the Adilabad District Neradigonda Police Station that time and sought action against Allu Arjun for going against the COVID-19 rules.

Well, we hope that Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s other team members would not land in any trouble this time while shooting at Maredumilli forest area. Do let us know if you are excited to watch the second installment of the Pushpa.