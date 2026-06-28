When Aishwarya Rai opened up about her bond with Rani Mukerji

Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had once opened up about her friendship with Rani Mukerji.

In a throwback interview, the ‘Taal’ actress spoke warmly about her bond with Rani, revealing how the two grew close while touring together for nearly 45 days on an international concert tour. Aishwarya recalled how their bond strengthened during an international world tour.

During her old appearance in the show “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai,” Aishwarya revealed that spending nearly 45 days together while traveling, performing, and staying with their families helped them develop a close and comfortable equation. The ‘Devdas’ actress also dismissed the perception that actresses in the same industry cannot be friends, describing Rani as “very warm” and “very friendly.”

Aishwarya said, “Two years ago, actually, we had met once. She’s also a very warm girl. Very friendly. Very easy, also. We’ve got no hang-ups. It’s really, really easy. And we were on the world tour together, our first world tour together, doing shows.”

“During the shows, we got to live together for virtually 45 days. We were performing, we were working, we were staying together, and the bond grew from there. We were with our families. This was two and a half years ago, and we’ve kept in touch ever since and through it all. I mean, I know people find it very tough to believe that actresses in the same world can have all kinds of problems. But no.”

Rani Mukerji was also expected to appear on the show alongside Aishwarya, but she was unable to attend due to ill health. Despite her absence, she made sure to be a part of the occasion by sending a heartfelt video message for Aishwarya. In her message, the

In her message, the ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ actress stated, “You know I love you. I’m so sorry I couldn’t come for the show because you know I’m unwell. As you know, I’m always unwell and couldn’t make it to Delhi. But just to let you know that I love you and you mean a lot to me. I just love you Aish. I don’t think I need to say it. But because of everyone I have to say it on TV again. I just want to say one thing that we are going to be friends forever.”

However, their friendship reportedly did not last long. The turning point came during the making of the 2003 film “Chalte Chalte.” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was originally cast as the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan, but she was later replaced by Rani Mukerji.

Over time, this incident created a rift between the two actresses, and they eventually drifted apart. What began as a promising friendship soon became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about fallouts.