When Deepika Padukone said NO to work with Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: We have seen many actors who refused to work with each other or share screen space over their past controversies, ugly breakups, or even personal disagreements. But many might aren’t that even Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal are among them.

Let us tell you that not Shahid Kapoor but Vicky Kaushal was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice to play Rani Padmavati’s husband Raja Rawal Ratan Singh role. However, Deepika, who was roped in to play the female lead, had reportedly put her foot down after the news broke about Vicky playing the male lead. She had allegedly asked for a bigger actor to play the role of her husband and has openly refused to share the screen with Vicky Kaushal.

Deepika Padukone is currently riding high on her success. The actress has several interesting projects in her kitty which include Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ and Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actress will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Pathan’.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal, who got married to one of the powerful actress Katrina Kaif, has delivered powerful performances in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manmarziyaan and Sardar Udham. He will be next seen in Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera.

