When Gauri Khan said, ‘I respect Shah Rukh’s religion, but will never convert’

Mumbai: Bollywood’s favourite couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s relation is only getting stronger everyday despite being from different religion. They have been together since the days when they had no stardom. The couple, who tied the knot in 1991, is truly an admirable one.

It’s been 3 decades since Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan sealed the deal, but there interfaith marriage still is one of the most talked-about topics. SRK and Gauri had often dicussed about it openely in many interviews in the past. We got our hands one such interviews of Gauri where she discussed about being married into a Muslim family.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (Instagram)

Gauri Khan made her appearance along with Sussanne Khan on Koffee with Karan in it’s first season. She was asked about the difference in her and SRK’s religion, to which, Gauri had said, “Shah Rukh, he doesn’t have any parents, unfortunately. If they were there, the elderly people in the house, they would have taken care. But, it’s nothing like that in our house.”

She further added, “It’s me who takes charge be it Diwali or Holi or any festival. So that’s why influence of my kids would be a lot with the Hindu part of the … but the thing is that, Aryan is so into Shah Rukh that he would follow his religion, I feel. He would always say ‘I am a Muslim’. When he tells this to my mother, she gets, ‘what do you mean?’.”

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Speaking about her thoughts on converting, Gauri Khan said, “There is a balance, I respect Shah Rukh’s religion but that doesn’t mean that I would convert and become a Muslim. I don’t believe in that. I think everybody is an individual and follow their religion. But, obviously there should be no disrespect. Like Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion as well.”

It can also recalled when Shah Rukh jokingy asked Gauri to wear a Burkha and change her name to ‘Ayesha’. In one of his old interviews with Farida Jalal, SRK shared an anecdote from his and Gauri’s wedding day. He said, “I remember, when their whole family, old-fashioned people, I respect them all and respect their beliefs but at that time, in that old-fashioned reception, all of them were sitting there when I came in at 1:15, whispering “Hmmm.. He’s a Muslim boy. Hmm.. Will he change the girl’s name? Will she (Gauri) become a Muslim?”

SRK added, “They were all talking in Punjabi. So, I looked at the time and said, “OK Gauri, put on your ‘burqa’ and let’s read the namaaz now. The whole family stared at us wondering if I had already changed her religion already. So I told them, “From now on she will wear a burqaa all the time, she won’t ever leave the house and her name will be changed to Ayesha and she will be like this.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, he also has a new project with Atlee.