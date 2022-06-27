When is Eid Al Adha 2022? Dates for 6 countries revealed

The festival of Eid Al Adha 1443 AH corresponding to 2022 AD, will likely fall on Saturday, July 9 in most Islamic countries, the International Astronomical Centre has announced, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Eid Al Adha is mostly likely to fall on July 9 in most Islamic countries including—

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Egypt

Morocco

Jordan

Observers from these countries will venture to observe the crescent on Wednesday, June 29.

Mohammad Odeh, Chairman of the International Astronomical Centre, on Monday said that the month of Zul Hijjah is likely to begin on Thursday, June 30.

من المتوقع أن يكون يوم السبت 09 يوليو 2022م أول أيام عيد الأضحى المبارك في غالبية الدول العربية، وأن يكون يوم الأحد 10 يوليو في العديد من الدول الأخرى، خاصة في شرق العالم الإسلامي.



Muslims perform the annual Haj during the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah, which culminates in the celebration of Eid Al Adha on the 10th day of the Haj rituals.

On June 22, the Emirates Astronomical Society announced the exact same likely dates as per their calculations.

Eid Al Adha (also known as BakrEid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Zul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail (peace be upon them).

Eid Al Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.