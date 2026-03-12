Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been a prominent figure in the Hindi film industry for more than three decades. He made his debut in 1993 with Parampara and went on to deliver several successful films across genres. Over the years, he has starred in popular hits such as Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Race, Love Aaj Kal, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Even after over 30 years in cinema, Saif continues to remain active and relevant in the industry.

But recently, the question of retirement came from an unexpected source, his own son, Taimur Ali Khan. Speaking during a conversation on a podcast hosted by his sister Soha Ali Khan, the actor revealed that Taimur curiously asked him how long he plans to continue acting.

Recalling the moment, Saif shared, “How much longer are you planning to do this for? Which is something Tim also asked me recently. I said I don’t know, as long as I can! Forever, it is my job! But they are like, ‘No!’”

Saif also spoke about how actors manage to balance work and family life. According to him, the key lies in maintaining a routine and working efficiently. “It has evolved in a way… But it is possible, and it helps if one is successful. I can name a few colleagues and friends of mine in this industry who have balanced it well. They start work at 7 am, the camera rolls at 9 am and they get a lot of work done in a day as well as see their children in the evening before they sleep. It is all about balance, where one has a month or two of intensive work and then they are off for a while,” he explained.

Saif and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, welcomed Taimur on December 20, 2016. Even as a baby, Taimur grabbed attention for his adorable looks and quickly became one of the most photographed celebrity kids in India. The couple later welcomed their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, on February 21, 2021.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with kids (Instagram)

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen alongside Pratik Gandhi in Netflix’s upcoming project Hum Hindustani, which is reportedly inspired by events surrounding India’s first general election. He is also set to star in filmmaker Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which will reunite him with actor Akshay Kumar.