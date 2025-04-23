Mumbai: There are very few Bollywood pairs that are loved as much as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. From romantic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to emotional dramas like My Name is Khan and Dilwale, they have given many hit movies together. People love their chemistry, whether they are lovers or husband and wife on screen.

But did you know Kajol once said no to acting with Shah Rukh Khan?

Kajol Was Asked to Play SRK’s Sister!

In the year 2000, director Mansoor Khan was making a film called Josh. He wanted Shah Rukh Khan to play the lead role of Max, and he needed someone to play Max’s twin sister. He thought Kajol would be perfect for the role.

But when Kajol heard the story, she stood up and left. She didn’t want to play Shah Rukh Khan’s sister. Instead, she said she wanted to play Max because she liked that role more. She thought Max’s character was stronger and more exciting.

“I narrated the film to Kajol because I wanted her to play the sister. This is the ultimate sacrilege, after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. After she heard the story, she got up and was ready to leave my house. I said, ‘Kajol, are you doing the film?’ She said, ‘No, I want to play Max’. Then she walked out,” Mansoor Khan recalled.

Aishwarya Rai Said Yes to the Role

After Kajol said no, the director offered the sister’s role to Aishwarya Rai. She agreed without any problem. She didn’t care who had the bigger role. She liked the story and played her part with full dedication. The director later said that Joshwas one of Aishwarya’s best films.

“I was worried that nobody wanted to play Max’s sister, but luckily, Aishwarya agreed to do the film. “She was a thorough professional. She never complained, never said where the camera should be… I think, personally, Josh was her best film.”

Even though Kajol didn’t act in Josh, her pairing with Shah Rukh Khan is still one of Bollywood’s best. Fans still love them together, and that will never change.