When Kareena Kapoor allegedly got SLAPPED by this B-town lady

Mumbai: Bollywood is no stranger to drama, and Kareena Kapoor Khan has been at the center of some of the biggest controversies. One of her most talked-about feuds happened during the filming of the 2001 movie Ajnabee. This fight involved Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol and co-star Bipasha Basu.

The Fight with Tanya Deol

The feud began when Tanya helped Bipasha with costumes for the film, as Bipasha was new to the industry. However, Kareena’s mother, Babita Kapoor, didn’t like Tanya’s involvement and confronted her. Tanya stood her ground, which upset Kareena. Their fight reportedly escalated further and Tanya allegedly slapped Kareena.

In a later interview, Kareena said, “There was a problem with Bobby’s wife, Tanya. She didn’t behave properly with my mother, and I didn’t like that. But I have no issues with Bobby.”

Kareena vs. Bipasha Basu

Kareena’s designer, Vikram Phadnis, worked with Bipasha without Kareena’s approval, sparking another fight. Kareena allegedly called Bipasha “Kaali Billi” (Black Cat), which Bipasha described as childish. The two actresses vowed never to work together again.

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in Singham Again, which integrates Rohit Shetty’s fabled cop universe. In the film, Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, embarks on a mission to rescue his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita), portrayed by Kareena, from the clutches of Arjun’s character.