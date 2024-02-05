When model Jhanvi Kapoor cut her wrist to stop Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Abhishek Kumar, commonly known as Junior Bachchan, is celebrating his 47th birthday today. Throughout his extensive career, he has showcased versatility in a range of noteworthy films, many of which were commercially successful.

Despite his achievements, Abhishek has found himself in the limelight for various controversies, notably one on his wedding day. In 2007, during his wedding with Aishwarya Rai, a model named Jhanvi Kapoor claimed that Abhishek was already married to her, sparking a brief but intense controversy.

A Blast From The Past Controversy

Abhishek faced a shocking incident on his wedding day back in 2007. During the wedding ceremony with Aishwarya Rai at his residence, Prateeksha, a model and actress named Jhanvi Kapoor shocked everyone by claiming that Abhishek was already married to her. Despite attempting to file a case at Juhu Police Station, her allegations were not registered due to a lack of proof.

The situation took a distressing turn when Jhanvi, in an attempt to prove her love for Abhishek, resorted to a drastic measure. On their wedding day, she cut her wrist, leading to her immediate hospitalization. However, the controversial incident was overshadowed by Abhishek and Aishwarya’s nuptials.

Post their marriage, Jhanvi Kapoor vanished from the public eye, and the incident gradually faded away.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Divorce Ruimours

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for over 16 years but over the past few weeks, there were multiple reports and rumours about their separation. It is being said that their marriage has been hit by a rough patch. A report by Times Now says that the actress has even moved out of the Bachchan home.

A source told the publication, “It is for their child that Abhishek and Aishwarya are still together. They have been having problems for years. Now matters have come to a head.”