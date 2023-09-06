When Nayanthara refused to work with SRK in THIS project

Published: 6th September 2023
Mumbai: Nayanthara, South India’s ‘Lady Superstar’, is set to make her Bollywood debut in the film ‘Jawan’, which will be released on September 7, 2023. What’s more exciting is that she’ll be sharing the screen for the first time with none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

This pairing, however, nearly happened a decade ago in Rohit Shetty’s 2013 blockbuster ‘Chennai Express’. Yes, you read that right! Nayanthara was offered the song ‘One Two Three Four’ with Shah Rukh Khan. Surprisingly, she politely declined the offer, which was eventually accepted by Priyamani.

Fans were excited for this pairing, and Shah Rukh Khan praised Nayanthara during a #AskSRK session on Twitter, calling her ‘lovely’ and ‘a pleasure to work with’. He also revealed that filming Jawan with the entire cast, which included Vijay Sethupati, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), Thalapathy Vijay, and Sanjay Dutt (in cameos), was both hectic and fun.

With the release of the Jawan trailer on August 31, anticipation for this unique collaboration between Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan is building, making it a cinematic event worth anticipating.

