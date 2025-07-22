Mumbai: Bollywood and cricket have always shared a strong, almost magnetic connection. Over the years, the two worlds have seen numerous link-ups — some remained whispers, while a few went on to become real-life love stories. One such story that once sparked curiosity was the rumoured affair between cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actress-turned-Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shilpa Shirodkar.

Back then, tabloids buzzed with reports suggesting that the two were more than just ‘good friends’. The fact that both hailed from Maharashtrian families with similar values only added fuel to the speculation. However, while Sachin strongly denied any such link, Shilpa neither confirmed nor denied it publicly.

Years later, Shilpa finally addressed the rumours in a candid chat with Red FM. She revealed that she had met Sachin briefly during the shooting of her 1991 film Hum. Interestingly, it was through her cousin, who played cricket with Sachin in Bandra East. She clarified that even during that time, Sachin was already dating Anjali, who would later become his wife.

On the other hand, Sachin, in an old interview with India Today, called the rumour the “stupidest” thing he had ever heard about himself. He even went on to say, “That Shilpa Shirodkar and I were having an affair. Because we don’t even know each other at all.”

While the rumour faded with time, life moved on for both. Sachin went on to marry Anjali Tendulkar, and the couple are parents to Sara and Arjun Tendulkar. Shilpa, on the other hand, settled in the UK after marrying banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000. They have a daughter named Anoushka.

Some stories make headlines, some remain unsaid. But in a country obsessed with cricket and cinema, even the smallest spark can light up the rumour mills.