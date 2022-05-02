When Salman Khan ‘almost died’ during Tere Naam shooting

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan aka ‘Bhaijaan’ is not just a name, but an emotion to millions of his fans. From professional updates to anything related to his personal front, fans just want to each and every detail about their favourite actor. From Pyaar kiya Toh Darna Kya, Tere Naam, Biwi No 1, to Dabangg and others, Salman has been ruling Bollywood since decades.

Being an actor is surely a big task because there is always a certain degree of fear and risk involved. In the past, we have heard about actors getting injured on the sets of films or while shooting tough sequences. We got our hands on an old video which shows that Salman Khan speaking about an accident that he faced while filming for Tere Naam in 2003.

Salman Khan nearly escaped a tragic accident that might have caused him death. While performing a stunt for the movie starring Bhumika, the actor had to walk in front of a train. Salman was so engrossed in the scene that he didn’t realize the train behind him had come quite close to him on the tracks. His co-star pushed the actor across the railway track and saved Salman’s life. Check out his interview below.

On the professional front, Salman Khan recently wrapped the shoot of Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3. Apart from that, Salman also has Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and Chiranjeevi’s GodFather in the pipeline.