When Salman Khan felt awkward romancing actress he once called ‘Beti’

Mumbai: Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. For over 30 years, he has entertained audiences with superhit films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Kick, Wanted, and Ek Tha Tiger. His style, screen presence, and charm have won millions of hearts. He’s not just an actor, he’s a true entertainer.

But did you know that one of his co-stars once spoke about how it felt to romance him on screen? It was Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of Salman’s close friend Anil Kapoor. What she said and how Salman reacted to working with her—is now going viral online.

Salman Was Unsure About Romancing Sonam

In the 2015 movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Salman and Sonam were seen together as the lead pair. While fans loved their chemistry, Salman was not sure at first. He found it strange to romance Sonam because she is much younger than him and also his friend’s daughter.

In an old interview that is now popular again, Salman said, “I’ve seen her grow up. How can I romance her?” He also joked, “Isn’t she too tall?” Director Sooraj Barjatya shared that it took Salman five months to say yes to the film after seeing Sonam’s photos.

While Salman was unsure, Sonam felt very comfortable. She said, “No, not at all. I loved it. I don’t know about him.” She also shared that her family has known Salman’s family for many years and she had always watched his films while growing up.

A Big Hit at the Box Office

The movie was a huge success. It was released during Diwali and became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2015, right after Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film made over Rs. 400 crore worldwide.

Before Sonam, the film was offered to five other top actresses like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, but they all said no. In the end, Sonam was chosen.