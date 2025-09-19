Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan’s love story began after their first collaboration in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Their much-talked-about relationship continues to remain a hot topic even today, decades after their breakup.

Over the past week, several celebrities have been revisiting those days, and now actress Himani Shivpuri has opened up with some anecdotes. In a recent chat with Red FM Podcasts, Himani recalled working with Aishwarya in films like Aa Ab Laut Chalein, Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, and Umrao Jaan.

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan (Instagram)

She shared how Salman would often visit Aishwarya on sets, especially during their Hyderabad shoot, staying through the night and leaving in the morning.

Himani also revealed that she often played the role of a confidante during their fights. She recounted an incident when Salman, upset with Aishwarya, asked her to intervene, saying, “Kya hai? Isko samjhao. Apne aap ko bohot khubsurat samajhti hai. Waheeda Rehman ko dekhe.”

Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan (Instagram)

Calling Aishwarya “very nice and well read,” Himani added that despite their strong bond back then, “It didn’t work out. They will know best what was the problem between them.”

Salman and Aishwarya parted ways in 2002. While Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and the couple welcomed daughter Aaradhya in 2011, Salman continues to remain single.