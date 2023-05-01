When Salman Khan was accused of having a wife, child in Dubai

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has always been in the limelight not only for his on-screen performances but also for his personal life. His relationships, breakups, and alleged affairs have always been a topic of great interest among his fans and the media. Salman Khan’s love life has been a roller coaster ride, with several high-profile relationships and controversies.

Despite his numerous link-ups and rumored affairs, the actor has always managed to keep his personal life private and away from the public eye. However, the media continues to follow him and speculate about his love life, making it one of the most talked-about aspects of his persona.

Salman Khan (Photo: Instagram)

Do you know Salman Khan was once accused of hiding a secret family in Dubai? Yes, you read that right! In 2021, rumours were rife that Bhaijaan has a house in Dubai, a wife named Noor and a 17-year-old daughter.

Reacting to the accusations and viral reports, Salman during his appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s show ‘Pinch’ said, “These people are well-informed. Yeh bifizool ki baatein hai (These are irrelevant matters). I don’t know who they are talking about. Do they think that I’ll respond to them saying that I don’t have a wife, I live in Hindustan, in Galaxy Apartments, with my father living above me? This is something that everyone in India knows.”

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 and Kick 2. He was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde.