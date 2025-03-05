When Sana Khan revealed real reason behind wearing Hijab forever

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan has landed in controversy after a video of her with actress Sambhavna Seth went viral. In the clip, Sana is seen jokingly insisting that Sambhavna wear a burqa and dupatta. While some saw it as a harmless moment between friends, others accused Sana of imposing her beliefs.

The controversy has also led to an old video of Sana resurfacing, where she speaks about her decision to wear a hijab and never remove it. In a past interview, she revealed that despite having name, fame, and money, she lacked peace in her heart.

“I had everything, but I wasn’t happy. It was very tough, and there were days of depression. In Ramadan 2019, I used to see burning graves in my dreams, and I saw myself in that blazing grave,” Sana said, recalling the turning point in her life.

She further explained why she chose to wear the hijab permanently, stating, “You don’t want your last day to be the first day of your hijab.”

Sana Khan, Sambhavna Seth controversy

Meanwhile, the viral clip with Sambhavna Seth has drawn criticism from netizens. In the video, Sana can be heard saying, “Tere paas ek acchi salwar kameez nahi hai… thappad chahiye? Where is your dupatta? Burqa laao… Sambhavna ko burqa pehnao.”

Sambhavna, however, responded calmly, explaining that she has gained 15 kgs and her clothes no longer fit her properly. She added, “People will focus on what we say, not on our clothes. People will love us for who we are.”

The clip did not sit well with many social media users, who slammed Sana for being “rude” and “forcing her beliefs” on others. Some argued that religion and clothing choices should be personal, while others felt Sana’s tone was inappropriate.

Sana Khan left showbiz in 2020 to follow a spiritual path.