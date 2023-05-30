When Saroj Khan slammed Salman Khan saying, ‘Roti Allah Deta Hai…Tu Nahi’

Mumbai: Salman Khan and controversies go hand in hand. He has often found himself at the centre of some or the other issue throughout his illustrious career in Bollywood.

Among the many controversies that have surrounded the actor, his contentious fight with the late Saroj Khan, the legendary choreographer, still continues to captivate fans and remains a prominent topic of discussion even today. The clash between these two influential figures not only stirred heated debates within the entertainment industry but also left an indelible mark on the minds of fans, making it one of the most talked-about controversies in Salman Khan’s eventful journey. Scroll down to know what the controversy was all about.

One of the old interview videos of Saroj Khan talking about her fallout with Salman Khan is resurfacing on the internet. In the clip, which was first shared on Reddit, Saroj claims that Salman was ‘upset’ with her because she gave ‘all star steps’ to Aamir Khan in their 1994 classic Andaz Apna Apna.

She further stated that she just did what director Rajkumar Santoshi asked her to do and that if someone felt bad, then she was sorry. “He said, ‘When I become a hero and go on top, I will definitely not work with you’. You won’t work with me, fine. Roti Allah deta hai, tu nahi deta,” she can be heard saying. Watch the viral video below.

However, around 25 years later, Saroj Khan in her interview with Mid Day in 2019 revealed that Salman Khan offered to work with her when she was not getting any film offers. He reportedly promised to sign her for one of his films.

Saroj Khan passed away in July 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest.