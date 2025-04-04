When senior actor filed case against SRK, demanded Rs 100 cr

Mumbai: Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away on April 4, 2025, in Mumbai at the age of 87. He died from a heart attack and had also been suffering from liver problems. Known as Bharat Kumar, he was famous for acting and directing patriotic films like Upkar, Kranti, and Purab Aur Paschim. His death is a big loss to Indian cinema.

Trouble with Om Shanti Om

In 2007, Manoj Kumar got upset with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan after watching their film Om Shanti Om. In one scene, SRK’s character copied Manoj Kumar’s famous hand-over-face pose in a funny way. The scene was meant as a joke, but Kumar felt it made fun of him.

Legal Case Against SRK

Manoj Kumar asked the makers to remove the scene, and they agreed. SRK also said sorry and called him to apologize. But in 2013, when the film released in Japan, the same scene was still there. Feeling hurt and disrespected, Kumar filed a 100 crore rupee case against Shah Rukh Khan and Eros International.

Even though he filed the case, Manoj Kumar later decided to take it back. His lawyer said the case didn’t bring any change or responsibility from SRK or Farah Khan. Kumar said he forgave them twice, but he was disappointed they didn’t keep their promise.

Manoj Kumar may have had this one controversy, but he will always be remembered for his love for India and the powerful films he gave us.