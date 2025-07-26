Hyderabad: Shweta Tiwari is a popular TV actress known for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has raised her daughter, Palak Tiwari, as a single mother. Today, Palak is making her name in Bollywood with films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and The Bhootnii.

Recently, Shweta appeared on Bharti TV’s YouTube channel, where she shared how she raised Palak with love, rules, and some smart parenting tricks.

A Fun Way to Teach Money Value

One of the most interesting things Shweta shared was about how she taught Palak the value of money. She said, “She was given a budget. For instance, I allowed her to spend Rs 25,000 and if she went from Rs. 25,000 to 30,000, she knew that she would be asked to do household chores to compensate for it. There was a full list of chores. For cleaning her bathroom, she would get Rs 1000, she would get Rs 500 to clean the bed, for dishes, she would get Rs 1000. So she would do all of these things, and when she knew she was going to go over budget, she would do extra chores beforehand.”

Strict rules for Palak Tiwari

Shweta also talked about setting limits at home. Palak wasn’t allowed to wear makeup until she turned 16. She didn’t get her first phone until she finished school. There were curfews too. “If she said she’ll be home by 1 am, she had to be at the door by 1 not leave the party at 1,” Shweta said.

Keeping Her Safe and Smart with Money

Shweta was always careful about Palak’s safety. She tracked her phone and saved the contact numbers of her friends and their parents. Even today, Shweta helps manage Palak’s income. Most of Palak’s money is invested. “She jokes that I made her poor, but I tell her she has savings many people don’t,” Shweta said with a smile.