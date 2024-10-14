When SRK, Salman, Aamir turned down a film together

Mumbai: Bollywood fans have always dreamed of seeing Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan act together in one movie. While we have seen Shah Rukh and Salman in films and even Salman and Aamir together, all three Khans have never shared the screen. Interestingly, there was a chance for this to happen in the early 2000s. However, the three superstars turned down the project, and the movie ended up flopping at the box office.

Om Jai Jagdish: A Missed Chance

The movie that could have brought the Khans together was Om Jai Jagdish, directed by Anupam Kher. Initially, Yash Raj Films planned to produce it and wanted Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir as the lead actors. The film also aimed to cast Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and Preity Zinta. But due to scheduling conflicts, all three Khans rejected the project. With the trio out, Yash Raj Films dropped the film.

Khans trio Salman Khan , Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani then stepped in and revived the project with a new cast. Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan took the lead roles, along with Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar, and Tara Sharma. Despite the star-studded cast, the film failed to make an impact.

A Flop at the Box Office

Om Jai Jagdish was made on a budget of Rs. 13 crore rupees. However, it only collected 8.56 crore in India and Rs. 3.74 crore worldwide, totaling Rs. 12.3 crore. The movie was a commercial failure, and it remained Anupam Kher’s only attempt at directing.

When the Khans Finally Came Together, Off-Screen

Although the three Khans never appeared together in a film, fans did get to see them on the same stage. During the Ambani family’s pre-wedding event, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir danced together to the popular Naatu Naatu song from the movie RRR. This moment gave fans hope that they might work together in a film someday.

For now, fans are excited about the return of Salman and Shah Rukh in Tiger 3 and the upcoming Tiger vs. Pathaan. While there is no news of the three Khans acting together yet, Bollywood lovers still hope that one day they will unite in a film. Until then, we can only enjoy the rare moments when these legends come together, even if it is just for a dance.