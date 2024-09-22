When Sushmita Sen called herself fortunate to have co-star like Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who is known for her stellar performances in films like ‘Aankhein’ and ‘Sirf Tum’, had once called herself fortunate to have a co-star like Salman Khan.

A throwback video has surfaced online from Sushmita’s visit to celebrity talk show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ in the year 2021.

In the video, Sushmita was seen saying: “Main bahut khushnaseeb hoon ki mujhe ek aisa actor mila jo ki hai Salman Khan, unhone mujhe humesha kaha hai, Biwi No. 1 ke time se, Sush joote pehenna bhool gayi tu? toh maine kaha nahi pehen ke aayi hoon, David (Dhawan) ne bola hai flats pehenne hai. To which, he (Salman) said ‘nahi, you carry your height, I’ll carry mine, you want to wear a heel you wear it’.”

(I am very fortunate to have an actor like Salman Khan, he has always told me since the time of Biwi No. 1, Sush, did you forget to wear your shoes? So I said no, I have worn them, David (Dhawan) told me to wear flats. To which, he said, ‘no, you carry your height, I’ll carry mine, you want to wear a heal you wear it’.)

“Toh agar aurat height mein lambi hai toh kya hua, aap nazrein utha ke baat karenge, hum sar jhukaa ke sunenge,” she said.

(So what even if a woman is taller in height? You will look up and talk, we will bow down our heads and listen).

‘Biwi No.1’ helmed by director David Dhawan also featured Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Himani Shivpuri and others in pivotal roles. The 1991 film also featured Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan in a special cameo appearance.

The film was a remake of the 1995 Tamil film titled ‘Sathi Leelavathi’ which featured Kamal Haasan, Ramesh Aravind, Kalpana, Kovai Sarala, Heera, Janaki and Krishnan in pivotal roles.

Apart from ‘Biwi No.1’, Salman and Sushmita collaborated in 2002 action-thriller ‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’ directed by Pankaj Parashar and 2005 comedy-drama ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ helmed by ‘Coolie No.1’ fame director David Dhawan.