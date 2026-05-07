When Trisha said, ‘Will only take break when I get pregnant’

Hyderabad: Actress Trisha Krishnan is once again grabbing attention amid the massive buzz surrounding Thalapathy Vijay’s political victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. As Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged victorious with more than 100 seats, social media has been flooded with discussions not only about politics but also about Trisha’s personal life and her long-standing link-up rumours with the actor.

Amid the fresh spotlight, the internet is once again revisiting Trisha’s broken engagement with Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian. Back in 2015, the actress surprised fans after announcing her engagement, but the relationship ended before marriage, leaving many wondering what went wrong.

Later, in an interview with OnManorama, Trisha revealed the real reason behind calling off the wedding. “The person I was supposed to marry asked me to stop acting. Instead of films, I chose to put a full stop to my engagement. That’s why my wedding was called off,” she said.

The actress also spoke about her strong attachment to cinema and made it clear that acting would always remain her priority. “I will only take a break when I get pregnant. If I am not offered lead roles, I will do characters that suit my image, but I won’t move away from the film industry. My wish is to act until my last breath,” she added.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s dating rumours

Meanwhile, rumours linking Trisha and Vijay continue to dominate social media. Over the years, the duo has often made headlines over alleged secret vacations, viral pictures, and frequent public appearances together. Speculation intensified further after reports claimed that Vijay’s estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam had filed for divorce.

Interestingly, Trisha recently visited the famous Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on her birthday, the same day Tamil Nadu election results were announced. Soon after TVK’s historic victory, visuals of her visiting Vijay’s Chennai residence added more fuel to the ongoing dating rumours.

While neither Vijay nor Trisha has officially reacted to the speculation, the actress continues to remain one of the most talked-about celebrities online.