Photo of Thalapathy Vijay’s 10th class marksheet goes viral

Hyderabad: For over three decades, Thalapathy Vijay entertained millions as one of South India’s biggest superstars. Right now, the actor-turned-politician is making headlines for a completely different reason. With Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerging as a major political force and Vijay preparing to step into a bigger leadership role in Tamil Nadu politics, public curiosity around his personal life, education, and early years has suddenly skyrocketed.

Amid the growing buzz, Vijay’s old school mark sheet has now resurfaced online and is going viral across social media platforms. Fans are surprised to know how the future superstar and politician performed during his school days.

According to the widely shared mark sheet, Vijay scored 711 marks out of 1100 in his Class 10 board examinations, securing an overall percentage of 65 percent. Interestingly, his highest marks came in Tamil, his mother tongue, where he scored 155 out of 200.

In English, Vijay scored 133 marks out of 200. He obtained 206 out of 300 in Science and 122 out of 200 in Social Science. Mathematics turned out to be his weakest subject, with the actor scoring 95 marks out of 200.

Thalapathy Vijay’s educational background

Talking about his educational background, Vijay completed his schooling in Chennai. He studied at Fathima Matriculation Higher Secondary School and later attended Balalok Matriculation Higher Secondary School for his early education.

The actor later joined Loyola College in Chennai to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Visual Communications. However, he dropped out midway to fully focus on his acting career, a decision that eventually transformed him into one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars.

Vijay made his debut as a lead actor in Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992, directed by his father S. A. Chandrasekhar. Over the years, he delivered several blockbuster films and built a massive fan following across the country.

Now, as Vijay transitions from cinema to full-time politics, excitement around his next chapter continues to grow. His final film before fully committing to politics is Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth and co-starring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol.