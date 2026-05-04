It’s official? Trisha blushes as she visits Thalapathy Vijay’s home

Chennai: Celebrations appear to be in full swing at the residence of Vijay, as early trends in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections suggest a major political shift. Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is currently leading, challenging the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK.

Amid this high-voltage political moment, actress Trisha Krishnan was spotted arriving at Vijay’s residence, joining the celebrations. The timing of her visit has grabbed attention, especially as it coincided with her 43rd birthday.

Earlier in the day, Trisha visited the Tirupati temple, and later made her way to Vijay’s home, where visuals of her smiling and blushing inside her car quickly went viral online.

While the election results are still being counted, if Vijay manages to secure a victory, it would mark a historic moment potentially making him the first actor in nearly five decades to become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay’s relationship rumours

Trisha and Vijay have long been one of Tamil cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs. Their chemistry first captured audiences in the 2004 blockbuster Ghilli, followed by successful collaborations like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. Their repeated appearances together not only cemented their popularity but also sparked persistent rumours of an off-screen romance.

However, after 2008, the duo stopped working together for nearly 15 years. Industry buzz at the time suggested that the growing link-up speculation may have created pressure, leading to distance between the two. Despite the rumours, both Vijay and Trisha consistently maintained that they were “just good friends.”

The duo reunited on screen with the 2023 film Leo, once again reigniting speculation about their relationship.

Vijay’s divorce controversy

Adding another layer to the ongoing buzz is Vijay’s personal life. He was married to Sangeetha Sornalingam since 1999, and the couple shares two children. However, after over two decades of marriage, Sangeetha filed for divorce, allegedly citing an extramarital affair as the reason.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha

While no actress was officially named in the reported petition, fans quickly linked it to Trisha Krishnan.

What added more fuel to the fire is Vijay and Trisha were seen together at a high-profile wedding shortly after the reported separation, marking their first public appearance together in a long time.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha

A moment of celebration… and speculation

Now, with Trisha’s presence at Vijay’s residence during what could be a defining political moment in his career, both political and personal narratives seem to be intersecting. Whether it’s a show of support, friendship, or something more, her appearance has certainly set social media abuzz.

As counting continues and celebrations unfold, all eyes remain not just on Vijay’s political future but also on the story that has followed him and Trisha for nearly two decades.