Where and how to watch Naga Chaitanya’s film Thandel at home

Hyderabad: The Telugu movie Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has become a blockbuster, earning over Rs. 100 crore worldwide. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, this action-packed love story has won the hearts of many. After a successful run in theaters, it is now available on Netflix, allowing a wider audience to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Now Streaming on Netflix

After creating waves in theaters, Thandel is now streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Fans who missed its theatrical release can now experience the drama and action anytime, anywhere.

A Story Based on Real Events

Inspired by a true story, the movie follows the journey of a fisherman from Srikakulam who unintentionally crosses into Pakistan’s waters and is captured. His struggle to survive and the emotional turmoil faced by his loved ones, especially Satya (Sai Pallavi), form the heart of the film. The film beautifully blends love, action, and patriotism, making it a compelling watch.

A Huge Success in Theaters

Upon its release, Thandel received overwhelmingly positive reviews, becoming a super hit by collecting over Rs. 100 crore globally. The gripping narrative, combined with Devi Sri Prasad’s electrifying music and stunning visuals, added to the film’s appeal, making it one of the biggest hits of the year.