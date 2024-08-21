Where are we going as a society, says Rahul Gandhi on Badlapur horror

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed serious concerns over the ‘shameful crimes against daughters’ and asked where the country is heading as a society.

“After West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the shameful crimes against daughters in Maharashtra also force us to think where are we going as a society?” said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet today.

He pointed out how, after the crime against the two innocent (nursery school) girls in Badlapur, the first step to get them justice was not taken until the public came out on the streets crying for ‘justice’.

“Will we have to protest even to get an FIR registered? Why has it become so difficult for the victims to even go to the police station?” the LoP said.

Without taking names, Rahul Gandhi contended that “more efforts are made to hide the crime than to get justice, the biggest victims of which are women and people from weaker sections.”

He said that when a First Information Report (FIR) is not registered, ‘it not only discourages the victims but also encourages the criminals’.

“All governments, citizens and political parties will have to seriously think about what steps should be taken to provide a safe environment to women in the society. Justice is the right of every citizen, it cannot be made ‘dependent on the will’ of the police and administration,” the LoP said.

Rahul Gandhi’s strong social media post came a day after massive public protests rocked the Badlapur town in Thane – the home district of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde – and led to a rail blockade of 10 hours that disrupted Central Railways suburban and long-distance services.

The people were protesting at the alleged rape of two nursery girls at the Adarsh Vidya Prasarak Sanstha school but later there was violence, stone-pelting, bursting of teargas shells and baton-charge by the police till the crowds dispersed late on Tuesday.

With the Assembly elections around the corner, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has launched a sharp attack on the ruling MahaYuti government, demanded its resignation and announced a statewide ‘bandh’ (shutdown) on August 24 to highlight the growing instances of atrocities against women, and other related issues.