‘Where is your hijab?’ Trolls ask Ira Khan on her latest picture

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan and his former wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is an avid social media user. From mental health awareness videos to lovey-dovey pictures with her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, she keeps grabbing eyeballs for her various social media posts. Though several fans and followers shower love on her posts, she often still gets trolled for various reasons.

On Monday, the star kid enjoyed pool time with her friends to beat the scorching heat and gave a glimpse of it on her photo-sharing app. The post went crazy viral in no time and garnered several likes and comments. While many dropped love-filled comments, a section of social media users are quite irked with Ira’s bikini photos amid holy month of Ramzan. They trolled her over her religion again.

One netizen wrote, ‘No burkha for these ladies just because she’s a celebrity daughter, but common man required burkha, shameless’, another commented, ‘‘kum se kum ramazan ka toh ahatram Krna chahiye tha.’ The third user wrote, ‘Where is your Hijab….’ ‘Maulana will pass fatwa against u’, said another.

On the professional front, Ira Khan is likely to foray into Bollywood not in the acting but the direction line. Ira has earlier confessed that her interest lies behind the camera. ‘I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act’, she said in an interview