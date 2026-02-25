Hyderabad is a city that beautifully blends history and modern entertainment. From the majestic Charminar to hi-tech gaming zones and immersive experiences, the city continues to evolve. Adding a fresh and exciting attraction to its lifestyle scene is the newly opened Paradox Museum in Somajiguda, a place where reality bends, gravity seems optional, and your eyes cannot always be trusted.

The museum officially opened on February 23, 2026, and was inaugurated by actress Nidhi Agarwal, adding glamour to the launch of this unique experience.

A global illusion experience arrives in Hyderabad

Located on the ground floor of Pranava One, near Irrum Manzil Metro Station, the Paradox Museum brings a globally popular illusion-based experience to Hyderabad. Founded in Oslo in 2022, the museum has attracted millions of visitors in cities like London, Paris, Shanghai, Barcelona, and Mumbai. Now, Hyderabadis can explore this mind-bending attraction right in their own city.

Step inside and become part of the adventure

Unlike traditional museums where visitors simply observe displays, Paradox Museum encourages you to become part of the exhibits. The museum features more than 50 interactive installations designed to challenge your perception and trick your senses, turning your visit into a thrilling adventure.

Adventure experiences that challenge your senses

One of the biggest highlights is the Zero Gravity Room, where visitors appear to walk on walls and defy gravity, creating unbelievable photo moments. The Infinity Well gives the illusion of a deep, endless hole, making visitors feel both excited and nervous.

The Paradox Tunnel is another thrilling experience, where the spinning surroundings make it difficult to maintain balance even though the floor is still. The Mirror Maze challenges visitors to find their way through confusing reflections, while the Ames Room creates a shocking illusion where one person appears giant and another tiny.

The Reverse Room, where everything appears upside down, is perfect for fun and creative photographs. These installations combine adventure, science, and entertainment in a unique way.

A perfect outing for families and friends

Designed as a 60- to 90-minute immersive experience, the museum is ideal for families, students, couples, and friends. Visitors can explore at their own pace, interact with exhibits, and click creative photos that look impossible but are real.

Paradox Museum timings and ticket information

The museum is open daily from 11 am to 8 pm, with extended hours on weekends. Ticket prices start from around Rs 590 for adults, with lower prices for children and senior citizens. Visitors are advised to book tickets in advance on their website and the District App.

A must-visit destination in Hyderabad

Paradox Museum adds a fresh and exciting dimension to Hyderabad’s lifestyle attractions, offering a space where science, fun, and imagination come together for everyone.